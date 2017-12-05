× Liberty Bowl Tickets Selling Quickly

IOWA — Iowa State Cyclone fans are snatching up tickets to the Liberty Bowl.

Athletic director Jamie Pollard says more than 11,000 tickets were sold by 10 a.m. on Tuesday. One thousand of those were student tickets. The athletics department is paying $45 of the $85 ticket so students only have to pay $40 to get in.

The Liberty Bowl is in Memphis, where the Cyclones take on Memphis. Coach Matt Campbell wants students and fans to make the road trip so it won’t feel like a home game for the Tigers.

The Liberty Bowl takes place on December 30th.