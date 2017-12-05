Loss of Metro Student Killed in Crash Felt Far Beyond His Dowling Catholic Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- With heavy hearts for a fallen classmate, the Dowling Catholic High School basketball team took to the court on Tuesday at Des Moines North High School with a moment of silence and prayer.

"Use it as a reminder not to take life for granted. Just tell the people you know you love them and live life to the fullest," said senior John Waggoner.

Just hours removed from making one of the biggest decisions in his young life to attend the University of Iowa on a football scholarship, Waggoner, also a Dowling basketball player, said losing Trevor impacted when that decision was made.

"I was planning on announcing sometime yesterday, but I figured it wouldn't be appropriate and I just wanted to honor Trevor yesterday."

The life of Trevor Schwager extends far beyond his Dowling Catholic community.

"He didn't know a stranger. Everyone was friends with him."

Morgan Finley, a senior at Woodward-Granger High School, was initially one of those rare strangers--but it didn't last long.

"Over the summer, I got my car stuck in some mud at Jester Park and he came and pulled me out of the mud," she said.

The two quickly became best friends. In fact, Morgan was with Trevor the night before he died in a car crash Monday morning along Highway 5.

"The last words he said to me were, 'I love you Morgan, have a good night.'"

The love Trevor shared is now being made into a bracelet in his memory.

"They say 'R.I.P. Trev' and 'October 5th, 1999 to December 4th, 2017,'" said Finley.

Trevor's life may have been cut short, but the list of those in need of a bracelet is long and climbing well over 200. With the help of social media, Morgan's phone can hardly keep up.

"It's like every two minutes at least. It's crazy, it's non-stop, there's never a break," she said.

Like the bracelet itself, a circle of never-ending support, for a teenager who never took a break lending a hand or a smile.

"It's hard just losing someone that's so close to you. It's unreal. You couldn't be around Trevor without having a smile on your face."

A memorial will be held at the site of the crash along Highway 5 on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Dowling students plan to place a cross and flowers at the site, and many plan to carpool for safety.

Visitation services for Trevor will take place on Sunday, December 10th at the Dowling Catholic High School chapel from 4-7 p.m. followed by a scripture service. A funeral is scheduled for Monday, December 11th at 10 a.m. inside the school’s gymnasium.

If you would like to purchase a memorial bracelet, contact Morgan on Facebook or Twitter. All proceeds will go directly to the Schwager family.