Medical Examiner Testifies About Natalie Finn’s Autopsy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Day three in Nicole Finn’s murder trial started with testimony from a doctor with the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jurors were shown graphic pictures from 16-year-old Natalie Finn’s autopsy, that reveal emaciation due to starvation.

Dr. Francis Garrity said Natalie was in the 40th percentile of her body weight, which is lethal.

Autopsy reports show Natalie’s skin was dehydrated and had sores and bruises on her elbows and knees.

“It’s a lot like a bed sore when the skin is compressed by prolonged of lying in one position the skin and soft tissue dies, a process I see in the elderly, from lying motionless for a prolonged period of time,” Dr. Garrity testified.

Three more medical experts are scheduled to testify Tuesday as well as a representative from the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Nicole Finn is charged with first degree murder in the death of adopted daughter Natalie Finn. The 16-year-old died in October of 2016 after officials say she suffered a heart attack brought on by being starved by her parents.

Joseph Finn, Natalie’s adoptive father, also faces charges in connection with her death but is not charged with murder.