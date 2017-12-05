× Owner of West Des Moines Store Charged With Attempted Production of Child Pornography

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines store owner has been detained and charged with attempted production of child pornography.

Robert Kuhn, 48, the owner of Wayback Records, was indicted on November 28th and detained on December 5th. Kuhn is accused of hiding a video camera in a changing room/bathroom and recording underage employees. Officials say a minor discovered the camera in August after Kuhn had sent her to try on clothing sold at the store. Law enforcement officials also found other videos of females disrobing on the camera.

The attempted production of child pornography charge is punishable by 15-30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, up to life of supervised release, restitution, forfeiture, and registration as a sex offender.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is still investigating. Anyone who has used the store’s restroom and believes they may have been a victim of the recording is asked to contact Special Agent Aaron Simon at 515-323-2425.