Quad Cities Boy Invited to Blake Shelton Concert After Singer Hears About Cancer Battle

MOLINE, Illinois -- A Quad Cities boy who defied cancer odds has gotten the surprise of a lifetime.

Sammy Hodgett, 8, was diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia three years ago. He spent nearly six weeks in a medically-induced coma before having to re-learn how to walk, talk, and eat. During his coma and recovery, his family played Blake Shelton's music to get through the tough times.

Since their story got out, Shelton has invited Sammy to be his special guest at his concert in Moline.

"It's crazy, I just can't even believe it. You know, he's this big star and you feel like they don't always have time to look at that kind of thing," said Sammy's mother Becky. "We're so thankful and we've been blessed, I feel like, this whole time. It's just another fun, family outing for us to do together, we're all here, we're all together, he's not in the hospital, it's amazing."

Sammy says he hopes to get new cowboy boots for Christmas to wear to the concert in February.