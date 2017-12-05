Teaching Staff Reflects on Metro Teen’s Death: ‘He Was Amazing and Positive’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday for the driver killed in a morning rush hour crash on Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol has not released the driver's name, but family members say 18-year-old Trevor Schwager was behind the wheel of his pickup truck when it crossed into oncoming traffic along Highway 5.

The teen was a senior at Dowling Catholic High School and involved in a variety of organizations, including the wrestling team. In a letter to parents, school Principal Dr. Dan Ryan says Schwager had just left wrestling practice at the school and was on his way to the DMACC Southridge Campus for classes when the accident happened. DMACC staff says they knew something was wrong when he never showed up for his 7:40 a.m. class.

“We had all heard about the accident. It was so close. A lot of us employees come in on Highway 5 and they were all coming in saying there was a horrible accident. My heart just sunk and I said, 'I hope it’s not one of our kids.' Later we found out it was Trevor,” says Hollie Coon, Executive Director of Programming for the DMACC Southridge Center.

Coon says Schwager was taking welding classes for college credit in hopes of earning his welding certificate. His fellow are classmates are already planning on making something to display in his honor. Coon describes the student as the life of the party.

“He was amazing. Always positive, always smiling. He had a great sense of humor.”

Counseling services were offered Tuesday at both schools.

Visitation services will take place on Sunday, December 10th at the Dowling Catholic High School chapel from 4-7 p.m. followed by a scripture service. A funeral is scheduled for Monday, December 11th at 10 a.m. inside the school’s gymnasium.