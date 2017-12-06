× Des Moines 4-Year-Old’s Death Ruled an Accident

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police say the death of a four-year-old last week has been officially ruled an accident.

Emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of Park Place a little before 2:45 last Friday on a report of an unresponsive child. Police say a dog’s leash/collar had become tangled around the child’s neck.

CPR was performed and the child was transported to a Des Moines hospital but the child died.

Police say results of an autopsy show the child died of accidental asphyxiation. They are not releasing the child’s name.

Police say the investigation is closed and no charges will be filed.