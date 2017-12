Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women's basketball took center stage in the Cy-Hawk series.

Iowa ended a long drought at Hilton Coliseum. The Hawkeyes won for the first time since 1989.

Final score was 61-55. The Cyclones showed plenty of fight, but scored just three points in the second quarter.

Makenzie Meyer led all scorers with 18 points. Iowa is now 9-1. Cyclones fall to 3-5.

The men's Cy-Hawk game is Thursday night at Hilton Coliseum.