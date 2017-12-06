Historic Houses Moved to New Home Overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two old houses have a new home in Des Moines after a massive move overnight.

The historic homes were moved late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The homes, which were owned by Drake University, were moved to land owned by Kingsway Kathedral, off MLK Jr. Parkway.

The church wants them to become boarding houses for young people who come to work or study in the metro.

Drake gave up the homes to make room for new development along University Avenue. The property was originally purchased more than a century ago.

"In 1808 they bought this plot of land in an effort to build houses to bring people to the new university, to Drake University and to bring vibrancy and economic development in the area surrounding Drake. And that's interesting that’s exactly what we're trying to do now, is bring people to the neighborhood,” said Vanessa Macro, Chief Administration Officer at Drake University.

The church was built in the early 1900s and was almost demolished before it and the land where the houses now sit were bought in 2009.