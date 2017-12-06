× Iowa Chamber Alliance Lists 2018 Legislative Priorities

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa Chamber Alliance has released it’s priorities for the upcoming 2018 legislative session.

At the top of the list: Tax Reform.

“Simply put, Iowa’s tax code is not competitive, and puts Iowa’s businesses at a severe disadvantage,” said Chris McGowan, of the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce.

Also the Chamber lists tax credits for economic development as an important tool to attract new firms to Iowa.

“Credits are utilized because they are the most accountable form of incentive that we can have,” said Iowa Chamber Alliance Executive Director, John Stineman. “The Iowa Fertilizer Plant down in southeast Iowa has been transformational for that region, well beyond the community that it’s in.”

At the Iowa Chamber Alliance Luncheon, state lawmakers were invited to give a perspective on the upcoming 2018 legislative session.

“Staying focused on growth is where we are going to keep our full attention,” said Bill Dix, who is the Iowa Senate Majority Leader. “As we look to this next session our priorities are not going to be different to what you have seen from us in the past.”

“Access to Mental health services has been a big factor in a lot of phone calls I’ve gotten on that,” said Senator Chaz Allen, a Democrat from Jasper County. We can’t have people sitting in medical centers waiting for a bed somewhere, they need to get them out of there.”