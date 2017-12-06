Local Actresses Making Stage Debuts in “Waitress” This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Opening night of "Waitress" at the Civic Center on Tuesday night was the stage debut of a metro actress ... and Wednesday's show will feature another debut.

Budding metro actresses Eliana Mann and Isabelle Lee Busch are featured in the touring Broadway production playing the character "Lulu". The were selected from a pool of three dozen four and five year old girls who auditioned last month. It's an experience neither girl will soon forget.

"It was really fun. I liked when I danced and catched Ryan", Eliana said about her favorite part of the show after her debut. She and Isabelle are alternating nights on stage. On Wednesday It will be Isabelle's turn to debut. She and her mom can't wait.

"As a season ticket holder, I have a lot of Playbills from the Civic Center but there are none that I'm more excited to have than this one", says Camille Juarez, "I'm going to frame it, I'm going to take as many as I can. Just opening it up and seeing my daughter's face on the list of cast when I've seen some pretty big names on that same page, it's just exhilarating honestly."

The production runs through Sunday at the Civic Center. Tickets are available at http://www.dmpa.org