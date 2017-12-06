× News Conference Scheduled on Hunter’s Homicide in Appanoose County

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa – Law enforcement officials plan to release more information Wednesday about the death of a hunter who was found in rural Appanoose County last month.

The death of 31-year-old Curtis Ross of Cedar Falls is being investigated as a homicide and officials are holding a news conference at 11:00 a.m. in Centerville to reveal more about the case.

Ross was reported missing on November 25th and his body was the same day on public hunting land near Lake Rathbun. Officials have not released many details in the case but last week they did say there is no threat to the public in connection with Ross’ death.

The DCI has not publicly identified a suspect or suspects in the investigation. Investigators have asked anyone living nearby or hunting in the area to report any suspicious activity.

We will stream the news conference live on WHOtv.com.