Calhoun County Crash Claims Life of Fort Dodge Man

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Fort Dodge man.

It happened just after 8:00 Wednesday night at the intersection of 330th Street and Sigourney Avenue in Calhoun County.

Officials say Jeremy Dylan Caldeira was traveling east on 330th Street when he ran a stop sign and tried to turn left on Sigourney Avenue. That’s when Caldeira’s car entered the east ditch and rolled. The car landed facing northwest.

The passenger was uninjured and able to escape.