SWAN, Iowa -- A Marion County man is accused of punishing two children with a prod used to herd animals.

36-year-old Travis Coker is charged with two counts of Child Endangerment with Injury. Two children told DHS investigators that Coker punished them by using a hog prod on them. Coker is pleading not guilty and is free on bond. He is not allowed to have any contact with the two children.