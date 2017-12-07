× Police: Teen Sexually Abused, Exploited by Man Who Lied About His Age

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is in the Polk County Jail facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

Twenty-one-year-old Malike Sharkey was booked on the charges Wednesday night.

Des Moines police say their investigation began Oct. 12th when the victim in the case, a 16-year-old female, contacted them. The arrest report claims Sharkey forced the teen to touch his penis and he also touched the teen’s genitals. The alleged abuse took place between September and October.

An application for a search warrant in the case says Sharkey lied to the victim about his age, claiming to be 17, and the two began dating. The victim said Sharkey repeatedly requested nude photos of her and she did send him three photos of her breasts, genitals, and buttocks.

The search warrant application was for Facebook to preserve evidence from Sharkey’s account because the victim says the photos were sent using the Facebook Messenger app. The victim’s mother did see the photos in her daughter’s Messenger thread with Sharkey – but the mother deleted them.

Sharkey faces three charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and one charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He will make his first court appearance Thursday morning in jail court.