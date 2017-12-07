Son Honors Late Father and Pearl Harbor Survivor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- 76 years later December 7th remains a day that lives in infamy, just as President Franklin Roosevelt declared it in 1941.

On Thursday Americans were asked to pause and remember the attack on Pearl Harbor, the sacrifice of those killed that day and in the battles of World War II that followed. In Des Moines the annual ceremony was held at the Pearl Harbor Memorial at the State Capitol.

Among those in the crowd was Gary Erlandson.

His father Gene survived the attack. He was serving at Wheeler Air Force Base just North of Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked early on a Sunday morning. Gene passed away earlier this year. Gary says it took decades for his father to talk about that day and his words are now recorded for all history.

"He never talked about it," says Gary, "A few years before he died he did and we recorded it and now its in the Library of Congress today."

2,300 Americans were killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.