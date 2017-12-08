× Ankeny Police Searching for Missing Person

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police are asking for assistance locating a missing person.

John Soares III, 20, was reported missing at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Soares is described as an African American male, 5’9″, weighing 260 pounds. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Police say Soares has a diminished mental capacity but is high functioning, and lives in a residence located in the 400 block of SE 6th Street with other residents who require 24-hour supervision. Officials believe he left the residence on foot on Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding Soares’ location is asked to call 911 or the Polk County Dispatch Center at 515-289-3333.