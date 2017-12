Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Naz Mitro-Long is an all-time great and Cyclone fan favorite. Naz made his return to the state of Iowa on Friday as a professional.

Mitrou-Long plays for the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League.

Naz scored 15 points as the Stars lost to the Iowa Wolves 104-98.

Minnesota Timberwolves 1st round drfat pick Justin Patton out of Creighton made his pro debut for the Iowa Wolves scoring 15 points.