Last Known Quad Cities Survivor of Attack on Pearl Harbor Dies at 97

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Funeral services were held on Thursday--the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor--for the last known Quad Cities survivor of the attack.

Eldon Baxter of Davenport died on Monday at the age of 97. As WQAD's Chris Minor reports, this was not the first funeral held for the veteran.

"He was a true hero because he didn't feel he did anything out of the ordinary."

Family and friends said goodbye at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport, but this was not the first time. After Japanese bombers attacked his ship, the USS West Virginia, Baxter was listed as one of the 106 crew members who died.

"Eldon survived, but his family back in Iowa were notified of his death. They had a funeral for him."

He would chuckle about the mix-up over the years.

"I was the first one reported killed," he said.

In life, he was a man about family and service. For years, he and his fellow Pearl Harbor survivors reunited on this day. Now, it's a call to us all not to forget.

"I'll have the opportunity and my sons will have the opportunity to share his story, I do think that will live on."

It was a fitting farewell to the last man standing.

"There's no better way to say goodbye than on this day."

Baxter made it back to Pearl Harbor twice for the annual memorial service.