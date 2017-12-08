Metro Event Will Help Explain Health Insurance Enrollment Process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Metro health care providers and organizations are hosting an event on Saturday to help people understand the health insurance enrollment process.

Open enrollment began on November 1st and is open until December 15th. At the fair, providers will help Iowans go over each marketplace health insurance plan offered in the state and help determine which ones each person is eligible for, as well as helping them sign up.

The fair will be held at the Evelyn Davis Center at 801 University Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone planning to attend must bring a current ID, social security card, income tax return from last year, and most recent pay stub for individuals who are employed. An email address is also required to receive notice of coverage.