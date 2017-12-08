× Police: Man Sexually Abused 11-Year-Old Girl

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Twenty-nine-year-old Darlin Veliz-Acosta was arrested Thursday afternoon. He faces two charges of second degree sexual abuse and two charges of lascivious acts with a child.

Police say Veliz-Acosta was alone with the victim several times and used the opportunity to sexually abuse the girl. The victim’s mother contacted police after the girl told her about the abuse.

Police began their investigation back in November after the mother filed a police report.

Veliz-Acosta is being held in the Polk County Jail.