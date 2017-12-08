× Prosecution Rests Its Case in Nicole Finn Murder Trial

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a week of testimony the prosecution in the First Degree Murder trial of Nicole Finn have rested their case.

The West Des Moines mother is accused of starving her adopted teenage daughter to death. Natalie was found dead in her West Des Moines home in October 2016.

Testimony concluded Friday morning with prosecutors questions West Des Moines Police Detective Chris Morgan. He was the lead investigator into Natalie Finn’s death. Morgan’s investigation included sifting through 5,300 pages of text messages between Nicole Finn, her ex-husband Joseph Finn and another of the couple’s adopted children. Three Finn children have testified this week that they were denied food and access to restrooms. They say they were kept in filthy, unfurnished rooms outfitted with alarms that would go off if doors were opened. Finn’s defense argues there was never any physical barrier keeping them from using the bathroom of getting food.

On Monday the defense will call its only witness to testify, a psychologist from Minnesota.

If convicted Nicole Finn faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Her ex-husband’s trial for allegedly abusing the children will begin after Nicole Finn’s trial is complete.