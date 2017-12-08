Prosecutors in Finn Trial Present Text Messages From Nicole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Prosecutors in Nicole Finn's murder trial called a West Des Moines detective as their last witness on Friday.

Detective Chris Morgan was the officer who investigated Natalie Finn's death in October 2016.

The investigation into the abuse claims graphic text messages sent by Nicole Finn to her ex-husband Joseph Finn were uncovered. Detective Morgan looked through thousands of text messages sent by Nicole and said they detail what three of her adopted children testified.

Nicole made it seem to DHS and police that she was feeding Natalie regularly, but according to the text messages that was not the case. She also allegedly did not let Natalie use the bathroom and confined the girl to her bedroom.

Prosecutors hope this will prove Natalie and two of her siblings who testified earlier in the week were not provided with adequate food.

“'I emailed you the grocery list.' She goes on to say, 'If some of that stuff for the skinny kids is bringing down the food card balance too much, you can skip some, peanuts, salami, etc. I didn't leave a lot of money the last month for food, I wish I had,'" Detective Morgan said, reading text messages from Nicole to Joseph.

The defense pointed out that although Natalie’s bedroom had an alarm on it, there was no physical barrier that stopped her and her siblings from leaving. Defense attorneys will call their first witness to the stand on Monday.