School Bus Crashes Into Des Moines Home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Five kids escaped injury in a school bus crash Thursday afternoon in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Thursday afternoon, a Des Moines Public School District bus driver apparently lost control near Douglas Avenue and 4th Street and crashed into a house.

The bus driver and five students on board were not hurt. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Police are still investigating what caused the accident.