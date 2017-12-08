State Flexibility Planned for SNAP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.S. Department of Agriculture sent a letter to state administrators of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) advising them that changes will be coming to the program.

Brandon Lipps, the acting Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services says the USDA will allow more flexibility in areas that don't increase cost for taxpayers or partners.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says, “SNAP was created to provide people with the help they need to feed themselves and their families, but it was not intended to be a lifestyle. As a former governor, I know first-hand how important it is for states to be given the flexibility to achieve the desired goal of self-sufficiency for people.”

Adding he wants to give the nutrition people need, but also help people transition off the program.

President Donald Trump says when tax reform efforts are done, he wants to look at welfare reform. That puts uncertainty around the next farm bill, which contains the SNAP program.