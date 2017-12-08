Tama County Man Convicted of Same Murder for Second Time This Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa -- For the second time this year a Tama County man has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend 17 years ago.

On Friday, a judge convicted 51-year-old Tait Purk of second degree murder in a bench trial. Purk is accused of killing Cora Okonski, whose body was never found after she disappeared in 2000.

Purk was arrested earlier this year after a former cellmate said Purk confessed the murder to him. He was then convicted of first degree murder in May, but had that conviction thrown out on appeal.

Purk is currently serving a prison sentence for theft and faces up to 50 years in prison for Okonski's murder. He will be sentenced in February.