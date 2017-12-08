Watch: Interview With Peggy Whitson at Celebrate Iowa Gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Peggy Whitson was born in Mount Ayr, grew up near Beaconsfield, and has spent more time in space than any other woman or American.

She has spent 665 days living and working in space, but that's now where her record-breaking accomplishments stop. She is also the first woman to command the International Space Station and has completed 10 spacewalks, spending 60 hours and 21 minutes walking among the stars.

Whitson is now back on Earth and sharing her experience at Friday night's Celebrate Iowa gala, where she sat down with Channel 13's Ed Wilson. The full interview can be seen above.

The money raised at the gala will support exhibits, programs, and initiatives of the State Historical Society of Iowa and the museum.