West Des Moines Police Trying to Identify Credit Card Forgery Suspects

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in West Des Moines are investigating a case of credit card forgery.

Officials are working to identify two suspects connected to the incident.

Anyone who can identify the pair or has any other information regarding the investigation is asked to contact West Des Moines police at 515-222-3399, TEXT A TIP to (515) 344-0726, or provide a tip online at: http://www.wdm.iowa.gov/government/police/crime-tips.