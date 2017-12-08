Young Des Moines Family Thankful Everyone Is Healthy After School Bus Crashed Into Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- With Christmas just weeks away, the Thompson family's stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that Saint Nicholas soon would be there. "He's getting older now. He's two-and-a-half and he knows who Santa Claus is and he's excited," said Xanthe' Thompson, the mother of Zayne. On Thursday afternoon a Des Moines Public School bus came barreling into their home, possibly ruining young Zayne and his family's Christmas wishes. "I got a phone call on my work phone from Des Moines Police saying a bus struck my house," said J'Sean Thompson, Xanthe's husband.

No family members were home at the time and all five students on the bus, including the driver were uninjured but the house is unlivable. J'Sean said, "They cut all the utilities off because it hit my power box."

Des Moines police believe the driver's foot became wedged in-between the gas and break while traveling near 6th and Douglas, sending the school bus off-road. J'Sean said, "It is kind of traumatizing." The Thompson's are just thankful the crash didn't occur Friday, J'Sean's birthday, when he would have been outside hanging lights on their wrap-around porch. He said, "I'm glad they're O.K. I'm glad my family is O.K. All that can be replaced."

Having homeowner's insurance has lightened the blow but home for holidays may be out of the question, said Xanthe' "We don't know how long we are out of the house. We are just taking it day by day."

The Thompson's are staying with extended family now. The driver is currently on administrative leave, and the bus will be inspected for any mechanical issues, both are standard procedure for the school district following an accident.

If you would like to help the Thompson family, they have a paypal account set up at paypal.me/xlthompson91