Crews Put Out Fire in Des Moines Apartment Complex

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A metro family was forced out of their home by a fire on Friday night.

Crews were called to the Willow Park Apartments on Chaffee Road around 5 p.m., where they found flames coming from a third story apartment. The family of three living there was able to get out safely. Firefighters contained the fire to that one apartment.

In the past, that has not always been the case at this apartment complex.

"We've had two previous fire over the years at these apartment buildings," said Steve Brown of the Des Moines Fire Department. "The attics are wide open. So usually what's been happening is the fire's been more advanced as it's gotten to the attic space. And we've had fire go throughout the attic, so we lost the building. This time we were able to knock the fire down quickly and contain it to its apartment of origin."

Investigators are continuing their investigation into the cause of the fire. The family is getting help finding a place to stay.