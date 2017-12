Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The Drake men ended a 3 game losing skid on Saturday beating Omaha 93-74. This was the2nd game this season against Omaha in the last 11 days, the Mavericks won the first game.

Reed Timmer led the way with 27 points, Freshman Jalen Gibbs chipped in a career high 16.

Drake improves to 5-4 and now travels to Minnesota on Monday.