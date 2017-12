× Fireworks Sales to Start Sunday

IOWA — Starting on Sunday, Iowans can legally buy fireworks in the state.

This can be done between December 10th and January 3rd. Vendors can sell them out of permanent structures, but not tents like what was allowed in the summer.

Anyone planning on buying fireworks should be sure to check with city officials about what the rules are on setting them off in city limits. For example, they are not allowed in Des Moines or West Des Moines city limits.