Forest City Teacher Resigns After Racial Comments Made During Basketball Game

FOREST CITY, Iowa — After controversial comments about race during a high school basketball earlier this week, a Forest City Elementary School teacher has decided to resign.

Forest City Community School District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said the district received third grade teacher Holly Jane Kusserow-Smidt’s resignation letter on Thursday and voted to approve it on Friday. Kusserow-Smidt will receive $20,000 in wages through February. Lehmann says her 43 years of experience also qualify her for an early retirement package of $35,000 that has been available to all teachers since November with similar experience.

With the resignation, Kusserow-Smidt has also given up the right to take legal action against the district.

The resignation stems from a November 28th online broadcast by KIOW-FM of a boys basketball game between Forest City and Eagle Grove High School. Kusserow-Smidt and announcer Orin Harris engaged in racist commentary about athletes on the court.