Health Care Enrollment Fair Aims to Make Process Easier for Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa — With just a week to go before open enrollment ends for individual health care, those in the industry want to make sure Iowans are covered.

Local hospitals along with the Polk County Health Department and VNS of Iowa held a health insurance fair on Saturday at the Evelyn K. Davis Center. Insurance experts were on hand to help guide people through the process of selecting the plan that’s best for them.

Those holding the fair said the number of people enrolled so far is double what it was this time last year. Despite that, though, they say not very many people went in for help.

“The re-enrollment process is quite a bit easier as a first year enrollment, so maybe it is that people are doing that process on their own or calling in the 800 number for the marketplace and doing that over the phone rather than seeking in-person assistance,” said Nicole Kock, a navigator specialist.

Organizers say hospitals usually have people on staff who are trained for enrollment assistance, so anyone who was unable to make it to Saturday’s event can also use this resource.