DES MOINES - It was another overtime loss for the Drake women on Saturday. The Bulldogs fell at home to Nebraska 89-84 in double OT.

Brenni Rose led the way with 20 points, Sammie Bachrodt chipped in 18.

Drake falls to 5-5 on the season, and now takes an 8 day break before taking on South Dakota State on the 17th.