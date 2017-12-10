As Hawkeyes Prepare for the Pinstripe Bowl, Kinnick Prepares for the ‘Edge’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Kinnick Stadium has been a landmark in Iowa City since 1929.

While the Hawkeyes are preparing for the Pinstripe Bowl, KWWL's Jalyn Souchek found out how their stadium is preparing for it's first major renovation since 2006.

Bits of the north end zone have come down and the inside is gutted in order to make way for a massive renovation known as the Kinnick Edge--an $89 million project to revitalize the north end zone completely.

"They've started the project right after the season ended. They tore out the scoreboards, the bleachers, and just today they began the demolition phase which will take down that north end zone down to the ground and then start building it back up," said Matt Henderson, the UI senior associate athletic director.

While the scoreboards were put in only in 2013, the rest was unchanged since the 1980s. When all is said and done, a new open concourse will let fans look out over the field, with an extension of club seating bringing a much more modern feel to the gridiron.

The renovation aims to enhance the Hawkeye game day experience.

"We've added loge boxes as an element, which is kind of like an outdoor suite, we're adding premium seating, larger concession stand opportunities, better restrooms, wider seats, wider aisles for the fan experience," said Henderson.

The new north end zone will scale three sections high, with general admission on the first and third with club seating in the middle.

"The experience will be close to the field because it's going really vertical as opposed as spread out."

A sight to behold for those seeing the first pieces fall to the ground.

Any time you see that first part of demolition, there's an excitement because it's real and its happening," Henderson said.

The University of Iowa athletics department says the project is 100% self-sufficient, meaning all funds are coming from their own revenue and private donations.