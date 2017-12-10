Metro Single Parent Organization Sees Record High Turnout at Annual Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Single Parent Provision is hosting its sixth annual Single Moms Christmas Dinner, and it's seeing a record high number of attendees.

More than 500 single moms and nearly 700 children participated in the dinner, which is paid for, in part, by local businesses aimed at serving single mothers.

“It’s a time of joy of meeting new people to relax, be pampered, and have fun,” said Ankeny resident Rebeka Beloved.

While Beloved is listening motivational speeches, her son Judah is playing with volunteers. While the event is an opportunity for the moms to be pampered, it also serves as a support network for the single parents.

“It’s coming to events like this that lets you know that you are not alone, there is a support system, and they are going through the same experience you are and it’s just refreshing and reassuring," Beloved said.

And event organizers agreed.

“You know, it’s Christmas time, we are all overwhelmed, and nobody more so than a single mom, and this is our opportunity as an organization to pour back into them and let them know we see you," said Single Parent Provision Director Teahl Bader.

It's events like these that let moms like Beloved know they're not alone.

“Reach out, because it’s hard and if you are going through a separation or divorce it’s easy to stay secluded and feel like you don't have someone to reach out to. This is a way to say hi," Beloved said.

This dinner started in 2011 with just 40 moms. Single Parent Provision does events for dads, as well. Both are invited to the family gift market.