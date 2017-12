Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- An Iowa Hawkeye football player was arrested this weekend on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Brandon Snyder, 22, is a senior free safety for the team. The Iowa City arrest blotter says Snyder was pulled over near Kinnick Stadium at around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning and now faces an OWI charge. He won't be playing in the Pinstripe Bowl due to an injury; he pulled his ACL earlier in the season.

The Hawkeyes have not yet commented on this incident.