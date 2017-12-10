Hunter Kills Mountain Lion in Northwest Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa -- What started as a deer hunt for one teen in northwestern Iowa turned into something else.

Jacob Altena, 17, of Rock Rapids, shot a mountain lion half a mile west of Akron. Altena says he was behind a grain elevator when he heard something move closely to his left. When he went to check, he was face-to-face with an 80-pound male mountain lion.

When the animal moved quickly toward him, Altena fired one shot into its shoulder. That shot was fatal.

Mountain lions are not indigenous to Iowa and have no protected status.