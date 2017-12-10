Metro Church’s Cookie Walk Raises Money for Clean Water, Education in Africa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- It's the season of giving, but it could also be known as the season of baking.

A cookie walk was held at Ankeny First United Methodist Church on Saturday with a sweet mission in mind. Proceeds from the event go to create boreholes for clean water in the African nation of Malawi. Since 2009, the program has helped to create 22 of those boreholes.

Along with clean water, the program has also helped create a tailoring school and a 57-acre farm to help people there learn skills to support themselves. The Malawi cookie walk has been held for six years now and is always a popular event. Organizers say they make sure to prepare for as much as they can.

"I brought 33 dozen and I could barely find mine among the rest of them, we're talking thousands of cookies, several hundred dozen at least," said Pam Heilskov Zivley. "They do a wonderful job, a lot of it's done simply because they want to help Malawi."

The church has an annual trip to Malawi, where organizers help establish these programs.