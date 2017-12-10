× Metro Dance Team Prepares for Chinese New Year

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines dance group called Alliance Dance Team didn’t let Sunday’s cold weather get in the way of its outdoor practice.

The group specializes in traditional Chinese line dance, which includes vibrant dragon costumes, large drums, and gongs. The group is preparing for a Chinese Lunar New Year performance in February.

The goal is to keep this dance alive in Iowa, all while spreading culture.

“It’s not something that everyone sees, so it is important that we spread our culture in the correct fashion and manner to uphold respect to the tradition,” said dancer Ben Le.

Click here to see the group’s performance schedule.