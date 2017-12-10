South Carolina Senator Comments on Steve King’s Tweet About Diversity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- The only African American Republican in the U.S. Senate is criticizing Iowa Congressman Steve King's comments about diversity.

On Friday, King tweeted, "Diversity is not our strength" and quoted Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, saying, "Mixing cultures will not lead to a higher quality of life but a lower one."

Diversity is not our strength. Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, “Mixing cultures will not lead to a higher quality of life but a lower one.” https://t.co/ZlMXzcc87w — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) December 8, 2017

On Sunday, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott commented on King's post.

"Well, very little I can do about people who speak ignorantly...When Steve King and Tim Scott arrived in this country, we were actually creating diversity because the Native Americans were already here. So that is just a ridiculous statement," he said.

Two days after King's comments, Jeff Kaufmann, Iowa's Republican party chairman weighed in on diversity, but never mentioned King by name.

Kaufmann tweeted, "My views on diversity are best summed up by President Reagan: '[We]'re filled with the spirit of our land in all of its magnificent diversity...We Americans come from every continent...Ours are the faces of all humanity, just as our nation was built by the hopes of all humanity.'"