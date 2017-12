Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Booze, women, and movies--it may sound like a new hit show on Netflix, but it's actually how Senator Chuck Grassley defended cutting the so-called death tax for wealthy families.

"I think not having the estate tax recognizes the people that are investing," Grassley told the Des Moines Register in a story last weekend, "as opposed to those that are just spending every darn penny they have, whether it's on booze or women or movies."