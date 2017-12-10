The Insiders: December 10th Edition, Business vs. Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Tax cuts are coming, as long as Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate agree on a final compromise.

The biggest change is corporations could see their rates go from 35 to 20 percent. There are differing opinions on how the cuts impact individual taxpayers, both short and long term.

No matter what, tax cuts aren't an exact science. It's tough to predict exactly what will happen. Will businesses hire more workers? Will they give existing employees a raise since companies are saving money? Who will be helped by this?

On Facebook, Political Director Dave Price asked what people think businesses will do with the large tax cuts they get:

1) Hire more workers

2) Increase the pay for employees

3) Keep the additional profits for themselves

4) Some kind of combination of 1, 2, and 3

Hear viewers' responses in the video above.