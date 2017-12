Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Al Franken has starred on Saturday Night Live, headlined former Senator Tom Harkin's annual steak fry, and campaigned for other political candidates, but after several women accused him of sexual misconduct, he has resigned from the U.S. seat in Minnesota.

Joe Enriquez of LULAC and John Stineman of the Iowa Chamber Alliance talk to Political Director Dave Price about accountability of politicians in the face of misconduct allegations.