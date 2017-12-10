Visitation, Funeral to be Held for Dowling Student Killed in Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The visitation for the Dowling Catholic High School senior who lost his life last week is will be held on Sunday evening.

Trevor Schwager died on Monday when he hit a tanker truck on Highway 5. He had turned 18 two months before the accident.

The visitation will be at the Dowling Catholic High School chapel from 4-7 p.m. and the funeral will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the school gymnasium.

One of Schwager's friends has been making and selling memorial bracelets with all proceeds going to the family. Click here for more information.