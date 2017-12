× Best of 2017: Johnston Boy Sees in Color for the First Time

JOHNSTON, Iowa — As we come get closer to the end of the year we’re looking back on some of the best videos and stories around Iowa from 2017.

Few stories warmed more hearts than this video from February 17th. Cayson is color blind but thanks to a pair of Enchroma glasses he was able to see in color for the first time. His emotions after putting on the glasses are priceless.