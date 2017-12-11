Carter vs. Carter: Bill Carter Continues Testimony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- Monday starts the second week of the Carter vs. Carter trial in Marion County.

Bill Carter continued his testimony where they left off on Friday. Bill’s attorney, Mark Weinhardt, showed the jury a video of how long it takes to load grain at the Meyer farm. In that video, Bill took about 45 minutes total to back his truck in and load it to the top. This is an important part of Bill Carter’s timeline on the day of his wife’s death.

Later, during cross examination, Bill Carter shocked the courtroom when he said he has spent $700,000 on this civil lawsuit against his son Jason, but he only wants justice.

“Justice. Just some form of justice for Shirley,” Bill said.

After cross examination and redirect, Weinhardt called Special Agent Mark Ludwick to the stand for more questioning about the weapon and scene.

Later, Weinhardt brought in Dr. Sridhar Natarajan to talk about Shirley Carter’s body and the autopsy.

The last witness Weinhardt called for the day was Brandon Smith, a former John Deere salesman. Smith said he and Jason talked about farming and he said there was a reason he didn't farm with his mother and father.

"He said that he could not work with his mother because she was a [expletive]," Smith said.

Testimony resumes Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., and the jury will go to Bill Carter's house for a walk through.