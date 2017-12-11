× Defense to Begin Its Case in Nicole Finn’s Murder Trial

DES MOINES, Iowa – The murder trial of Nicole Finn continues Monday with her attorneys calling their first witness.

Finn is the West Des Moines woman on trial for allegedly starving her adopted daughter, 16-year-old Natalie Finn, to death. The teen died in October of 2016 after suffering cardiac arrest brought on by starvation.

The prosecution rested its case on Friday. For their last witness, prosecutors called West Des Moines detective Chris Morgan, he’s the officer who investigated Natalie’s death last year.

During that investigation, police uncovered graphic text messages Nicole sent to her ex-husband Joseph Finn.

They detail what three of her adopted children have already testified, that Nicole lied to the Department of Human Services and police to make it appear like she was feeding Natalie regularly.

Nicole Finn is charged with first degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, three counts of first degree kidnapping, three counts of child endangerment serious injury, and three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

Joseph Finn is charged with one count of child endangerment resulting in death, three counts of first degree kidnapping, three counts of child endangerment serious injury, and three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. His trial is scheduled for January 8, 2018.