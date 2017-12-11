Des Moines One Cent Sales Tax Increase Closer to Approval

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An early morning vote pushes a proposed one-cent sales tax increase another step closer to approval.

The Des Moines City Council unanimously approved a ballot proposition to impose a local sales and service tax proposal to the Polk County Commissioner of Elections to be included on a ballot for elections scheduled for March 6th, 2018.

If approved in March, the penny increase could generate about $37 million per year for road repairs, neighborhoods improvements, and take the burden off property tax payers.